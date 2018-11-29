Davis-Standard has acquired US-based thermoforming equipment manufacturer, Thermoforming Systems (TSL), for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Yakima, Washington, Thermoforming Systems is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of advanced thermoforming equipment for the customers in the North American food packaging industry.

Davis-Standard president and CEO Jim Murphy said: “TSL is the market leader in thermoforming equipment technology for high volume packaging and we are excited to welcome their dedicated team to Davis-Standard today.

“We are enthusiastic about this opportunity with TSL, as we share core values and a focus on our customers, technology and product innovation.”

Thermoforming Systems produces various products, including LF formers, FT formers, trim presses and punch presses, as well as mold and trim tool carts.

The company’s systems can be used in various applications, including cups, hot or cold drink lids, food service containers and ventilated or tamper-evident products.

Its Low Flex (LF) series of thermoformers are used for the production of disposable cups and lids. The LF series of machines are suitable for the production of hot or cold drink lids.

The LF series of thermoformers and the HD or LR trim presses are used to manufacture lids from PP, PET, or HIPS. The LF thermoformers and HD or LR series trim presses, horizontal are suitable for processing food service containers from various rigid resins.

Thermoforming Systems president James Naughton said: “We are very pleased to join an organization that shares our business principles, and together with Davis-Standard, TSL looks to deepen its commitment to our customers and employees.

“TSL will continue to operate and serve its customers as before and we are enthusiastic about our unique product opportunities with Davis-Standard.”

Davis-Standard is involved in the design, development and distribution of extrusion and converting technology.

The company has more than 10 product lines to assist manufacturing applications and customers in different industries, including automotive, building and construction, consumer products, medical, and packaging.

With over 1,250 employees, the company operates manufacturing and technical facilities in the US, Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and the UK.