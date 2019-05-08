Photonic printing solutions provider DataLase has introduced new solvent-based range of functional coatings for flexible packaging printers.

The new solutions help DataLase to expand its range from flexographic printing to include gravure printing applications, as well as enhance its operations in the flexible packaging sector across the world.

DataLase has created new solvent-based coatings for use with CO 2 lasers, serving as an alternative option to continuous inkjet (CIJ) and laser ablation of variable data coding to provide deliver high contrast, durable and black-on-white codes across a variety of film and foil substrates.

DataLase solution will be used in two steps, under which the printer lays down the DataLase laser-reactive coating as a patch on to a film or foil in the first step.

During the second step, the patch will be either surface printed or reverse printed under a barrier laminate layer to deliver anti-counterfeit tamper-proof coding.

According to the company, the solution is more suitable for pharmaceutical packaging applications.

A CO 2 laser will be installed at the point in the production process to apply variable data such as expiry dates, lot codes or 2D codes to the product.

The patch will be activated upon exposure to the CO 2 laser beam, printing variable data as needed to create machine-readable tamper-proof codes that are suitable for applications requiring maximum product traceability.

The company’s laser-reactive coatings can be used with CO 2 lasers from a variety of suppliers, and its coating has been optimized for use with the SATO range of CO 2 lasers.

DataLase product manager Adam Slack said: “DataLase coding and marking solutions go beyond the capability of standard CIJ or laser ablation processes by allowing manufacturers to benefit from increased productivity, superior traceability and the elimination of inks and solvents from their production halls.

“DataLase coding is extremely robust and durable avoiding smudging and rub off, which can cause annoying rework and waste for brands, as well as the potential of having to scrap an entire batch if the codes are illegible.”