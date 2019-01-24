DataLase, a provider of photonic printing solutions, has launched a new functional coating for corrugate packaging to further support its customer brands reach their CSR packaging goals.

The newly launched coating WBF 6101is a water based flexo coating facilitates laser coding and marking of both white and natural kraft (brown) corrugate boxes. The new addition is expected to extend the capability of the company’s case coding solution.

To tag the logistical information onto corrugated boxes, the white-to-black laser reactive coating serves as an alternative solution to the traditional labeling.

The new laser printable coating offers an effective and sustainable way to apply variable information such as shipping information, GS1 Barcodes, batch/date codes and check-weigh information on to corrugate boxes, and serves as an alternative to high resolution inkjet, waxjet and print and apply labels.

Traditional print and apply label involves accumulation of waste which consists of plastics, waxes and resins; both are multi-material and ultimately classed as non-recyclable. The new coating eliminates waste and single use plastics from the supply chain and supports the environment.

DataLase chief sales & marketing officer Mark Naples said: “Packaging sustainability and single use plastics are front of mind for brands today, with an ever increasing number displaying their commitment through publicizing 2025 sustainability targets. We estimate that for every 1 million typical shipping labels used (100x150mm or 4”x6”), approx. 300km of unnecessary backing waste is produced.

“If we apply this to a typical production environment, it equates to thousands of kilometres of backing and thermal ribbon waste being sent straight to an incinerator every year. The DataLase Case Coding solution creates significant operational savings for manufacturers, as well as contributing to brands packaging sustainability agendas”

The new coating is also capable of bringing additional environment advantages like removal of inks and solvents from the fulfilment area, robust coding avoiding unnecessary waste, high coding throughput and operational reliability.

DataLase claims that it has removed single use plastics from the production environment and is aligned with the circular economy initiatives like UK Plastics Pact.

The new flexo coating WBF 6101 is capable of creating high contrast, high quality, and durable codes that do not smudge or wipe off resulting in less product recalls and penalties from retailers for rework.

Naples added: “As we move in 2019 it is clear that we need to think differently about sustainable packaging design. DataLase has invested in unique laser coding and marking solutions that deliver for the whole supply chain, printer, converter, packer and brand owner.

“Our latest coating launch targeted at supporting brands in moving from white to natural corrugate kraft ensures we can meet the needs of the high growth e-commerce and complex retail sectors with ease.”