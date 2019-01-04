Danone North America has streamlined the BAILEYS product line, refreshed the packaging and expanded distribution to help consumers find their next everyday indulgence.

BAILEYS, the Original Irish Cream and premium coffee creamer, is introducing a new line of rich and creamy coffee creamers with a reinvented recipe!

Available in three delicious flavors – The Original Irish Cream, Vanilla Cream and Mocha Mudslide – the new, non-alcoholic creamers offer a truly indulgent, premium taste that coffee enthusiasts deserve.

The reimagined recipe provides a rich and creamy experience, with the addition of more real dairy cream and the genuine BAILEYS Original Irish Cream flavor included in every sip.

The BAILEYS line of coffee creamers are being re-introduced as part of the BAILEYS licensing agreement with Danone North America and Diageo.

BAILEYS creamers Brand Manager at Danone North America Mac Krause said: “We are so excited to re-introduce the BAILEYS line of delicious and indulgent coffee creamers. We asked for feedback from consumers and worked closely with our product innovation team to craft a rich and creamy coffee experience with the new recipe.

“We have focused on optimizing taste and texture, and we hope BAILEYS fans – and new fans! – enjoy a splash of BAILEYS coffee creamer in their next cup of coffee.”

The new line of BAILEYS coffee creamers are now available at grocery stores nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Source: Company Press Release.