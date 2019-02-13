Loop Industries, a technology and licensing company which seeks to accelerate the world’s shift toward sustainable plastic, has completed and expanded supply agreement with Danone for 100% sustainable PET.

Danone will buy 100% sustainable and upcycled Loop branded PET from Loop’s joint venture facility with Indorama Ventures in the US.

The company will use the PET in brands across its portfolio including evian natural spring water brand.

Loop Industries founder & CEO Daniel Solomita said: “On behalf of our team, I’d like to thank Danone for their continued support and commitment to Loop, sustainability and the circular economy. We are pleased to see our relationship extend to now include the supply of Loop branded PET resin to other of Danone’s exciting brands.”

Loop owns patented technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpet and polyester textile of any colour, transparency or condition.

Earlier this month, the L’OCCITANE Group has selected Loop Industries as a key supplier of 100% recycled sustainable PET plastic.

The deal will see L’OCCITANE en Provence incorporate Loop PET plastic into its product packaging as of 2022 and place the Loop logo on all packaging containing Loop PET plastic.

Solomita said: “Helping companies leverage their packaging as a symbol of their commitment to sustainability rather than a symbol of waste is one of our primary missions. We are so pleased to work with the L’OCCITANE Group, a leading premium retail brand, to do just that.

“We are convinced that companies that make this transition, use sustainable packaging and encourage recycling, will help restore our environment and create greater economic value.”

L’OCCITANE provides an in-store recycling facility to encourage its customers to participate in recycling. The facilities for recycling are now available at 30% of its owned stores and targets 100% by 2025.