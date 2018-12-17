Ecosurety, a compliance scheme investing in quality recycling for packaging, has agreed to manage Danone's packaging waste recycling obligations in the UK.

The new partnership is expected to increase investment in the existing UK recycling infrastructure and investment in new sector innovation.

The new collaboration is expected to trigger investments into recycling innovation and education. It also helps to build UK capacity and contribute towards developing a circular economy in the UK.

Danone currently recycles more than 80% of its used packaging and is looking forward to improve this through the new partnership with Ecosurety.

The investment into innovation and improved UK recycling infrastructure would facilitate Danone to further balance its impact on the environment.

Danone director of public affairs Caroline Winters said: “As a multinational business with an ambition to lead in the sustainability sector, recycling is an area that we are particularly focused on improving.”

“Ecosurety’s approach to traceability and tangible reinvestment in the recycling sector resonated with our own environmental business objectives. This is the start of an impactful new partnership and we look forward to working with Ecosurety.”

Ecosurety’s approach is expected to enhance the UK’s capacity to recycle packaging waste including challenging plastic packaging types.

Recent studies from Defra show that 66% of the UK’s recycling is presently shipped out of the country which makes it harder to check environmental standards.

Following a more strategic approach for investing would reduce the amount of untraceable waste material shipped overseas for reprocessing.

Ecosurety managing director James Piper said: “We are determined to show that recycling compliance doesn’t need to be perceived of as a tax, but rather a positive feedback system that benefits producer, consumer and planet.”

“We’re delighted that Danone recognise this, and the long-term potential of our business approach. Danone is a company that shares many of our sustainability objectives and it is great to have them on board.”