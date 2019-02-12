Danone Waters Brazil has unveiled new 4U line of carbonated juices and teas in Brazil in beverage cans from Crown, which supplies rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies.

The 4U line, which is set to be launched in the Brazil market in November, features two carbonated juices and two flavored teas, all made with 100% natural ingredients.

Crown said two different sizes of sleek style cans, along with special ink finishes and colorful imagery, offer vibrant package designs that reflect the healthy, fresh blends of the 4U beverages.

With an increase in global awareness for health, wellness and sustainability, consumer preference for alternative, more natural options the beverage market has been growing. The new brand is expected to address the growing market within Brazil and diversifies its portfolio of dairy products and water.

The new True 4U carbonated juice will be available in White Grape and Citrus flavors and packed in 269ml sleek style beverage cans.

The new flavored teas Tea 4U features Black Tea Hibiscus and Berry and Lemon Grass and Citrus and is available in 310ml sleek style cans. All beverages are completely natural, containing no preservatives or artificial coloring.

Danone marketing and sales head Rafael Ribeiro said: “Placing Danone on the forefront of Brazil’s growing natural beverage market required a strategic packaging partner that could accurately capture the new 4U brand and help us make our mark in this product sector.

“Collaborating with Crown allowed us to venture into uncharted territory and bring an exciting, fresh product line to our customers with the confidence that our brand would be represented in a high-quality, sustainable format.”

Crown claims that Danone has selected the beverage can for its durability, recyclability and decorative options along with the format’s premium appeal, portability and increasing popularity in the Brazilian market.

Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia commercial director Altair Frulane said: “It is always an honor to help our customers bring a new concept to market, and we were thrilled to support Danone with the launch of the 4U line. Our collaboration with Danone involved careful ideation and planning that resulted in a striking product that is true to the brand’s messaging and goals. It is this type of project that allows our expertise and creativity, both regionally and globally, to shine.”