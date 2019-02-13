French multinational food-products firm Danone has incorporated new smart cap to its Spanish natural mineral water brand Font Vella in a bid to track consumer’s levels of hydration.

Font Vella recently announced the launch of Coach2O, a device which tracks water intake and coaches people toward adequate hydration.

Coach2O is said to be the first device, which holds capacity to track water intake and guide people toward adequate hydration.

The device has been developed in collaboration with water.io, a start-up specialized in smart packaging.

Coach2o, along with Font Vella, will provide a personalized coaching service of hydration to the consumers, said Danone.

Featuring sensors, the Coach2O is a clip that covers the existing bottle cap to avoid contact between the water and the device. It records the volume of water taken in by its user. If required, the Coach2O suggests its user to drink through discreet series of blinks.

The app companion linked to the clip provides more personalized experience, with features such as daily hydration goal setting, adjusted to individual parameters and daily routine like workouts.

Danone Waters R&I VP Bruno Dasque said: “Over the years, our scientific teams have developed a deep understanding of the science of hydration.

“Now, with our open innovation capabilities, we can leverage digital solutions to bring all this knowledge to those who need it most: our consumers, through personalized solutions.”

Separately, Danone has completed and expanded multi-year supply agreement with Loop Industries for sustainable PET.

As per terms of the deal, Danone will procure sustainable and upcycled Loop branded PET from Loop’s joint venture facility with Indorama Venture in the US. The PET will be used for various Danone brands, including evian natural spring water.

Loop Industries founder and CEO Daniel Solomita said: “On behalf of our team, I’d like to thank Danone for their continued support and commitment to Loop, sustainability and the circular economy.”

Danone mainly operates in four business segments, including essential dairy and plant-based products, early life nutrition, medical nutrition and waters.

The company offers dairy products, as well as plant-based products and beverages. It is one of the world’s major bottled water and aquadrink companies.