Dame Ellen MacArthur spoke about the UK's "complicated" waste management system at a round table event in London hosted by cardboard box manufacturer DS Smith

The UK waste management system needs to be simplified in order to make recycling more effective, according to Dame Ellen MacArthur.

It has been a hot topic within the country’s packaging industry in recent months, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) recently concluding a consultation looking at the overhaul of the recovery system in the country.

Speaking at a round table hosted by cardboard box manufacturer DS Smith this week, Dame Ellen, founder and chairwoman of circular economy charity the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said the current recycling system is too complicated.

She said: “We feel bad because we don’t know where to put waste material, or the packaging says ‘check with your local facility’.

“But there is no phone number on the packaging, so if you did check they would have no idea and nor would you.

“There’s a real frustration, but if everything is designed to fit into a system, then it simplifies enormously for the consumer.

“Because you’ll have the recyclable and you have the compostable, which either gets reused or goes into biological waste – job done.”

Dame Ellen suggested the upstream waste management system – which deals with product design – needs to be improved alongside the downstream system that comes into play once an item is disposed.

“We need to harmonise the collection system,” she said. “We need to be saying at the outset, ‘what are we designing this for?’, ‘What does this product fit in?’, and that involves changing the system.”

Why Dame Ellen MacArthur decided to set up her circular economy foundation

On 7 February 2005, Dame Ellen broke the around-the-world sailing record at the time, and described how her experience on the 71-day trip shaped her thinking about how society uses resources on the planet.

She said: “When you are sailing around the world, you take everything that you need for your survival, then you realise that this is all you have.

“For me, I translated that into thinking about the global economy – we only have what we have and we are using it up – so surely that doesn’t work.

“Then you start to look at the numbers and you begin to realise that, actually, it is not only the supply side that we have finite resources in but also what happens at the end when it comes to the waste, and we are using up that resource.

“And when you reflect on that, you start to think, ‘why would you ever put a product into the economy for it then to become waste? Why would you ever take a precious raw material and turn that into something that then becomes waste?’

“Surely, with our innovation ability and our creativity, we can build an economy where everything is designed to fit into a system.”

Change in the way recycling is measured a ‘game-changer’

In May last year, the EU adopted new legislation on how it measures the amount each country recycles.

This involves not only how much recycling is sent to waste management facilities, but also takes into account the lifecycle of a product – from production, to use, to recycling and then its reuse.

Dominic Hogg, chairman of environmental business consultancy Eunomia, described this change as a “real game-changer”.

“Achieving a 55% recycling for plastic packaging target will, for most member states, be incredibly challenging, given where they are at the moment,” he said.

He also discussed the recent closures of markets in China, Vietnam and Thailand for European nations to export recycled waste, as those countries seek to reduce the amount of waste they have.

Mr Hogg said this means European waste management organisations will be forced to handle more material.

“We are therefore challenged to get material out of all types of waste, including paper and card, that is of a higher quality,” he added.

“That is going to be a challenge that we are all going to have to confront in terms of developing on recycling services and sorting facilities going forward.”