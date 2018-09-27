US-based Custom Color has installed Electronics For Imaging’s EFI VUTEk HS125 Pro hybrid flatbed/roll inkjet press and EFI Fiery proServer digital front end (DFE) to add capacity and quality for growth.

Custom Color has replaced its older flatbed printer with new 126in high-volume press to provide high-definition imaging required for its core business.

The VUTEk press offers printing speeds up to 125 boards per hour, and features eight channels, including two with white in.

EFI VUTEk HS125 Pro hybrid inkjet press is said to deliver premium-quality and grayscale imaging on a range of flexible and rigid substrates up to 2 inches thick.

The press features Pin and Cure imaging technology for high-quality reproduction , as well as media handling options to meet different business needs ranging from three-quarter and fully automated loading and unloading to elevated and super duty winders.

Designed for EFI printers, the Fiery proServers aggregate the firm’s advanced server hardware, and offers color management, production tools, workflow, and Fast Rip technology to offer turnkey solutions for supporting wide to superwide print production.

Custom Color COO Mike Lecus said: “We continue to invest in next level technologies to provide our clients with the highest-quality products on time and on budget.

“The HS125 Pro increases our capacity three to four times on UV-printed work,” according to Lecus.

At the starting of this year, Custom Color has also replaced four solvent-based printers with a pair of EFI VUTEk FabriVU 340 aqueous dye-sublimation printers to meet the demand of silicone edge graphics for retail signage and display, exhibition signage and other applications.

EFI’s complete printer portfolio is comprised of advanced industrial printing and decoration systems for corrugated board, textile, ceramic tile and other building material applications.

The portfolio supports application ranging from signage and packaging to décor, apparel and industrial manufacturing.

Lecus further added: “The upside for us is theirusability. The Fiery proServer DFEs are very intuitive, and they are doing a great job for us.”

