CTI Industries, a manufacturer and global marketer of novelty balloons, vacuum and flexible packaging and storage products, printed and laminated films, party goods, Candy Blossoms and home container products, has launched new smaller footprint vacuum sealing appliance called V100 Series Ziploc brand vacuum sealer machine.

The new V100 Series complements CTI’s existing and successful V200 Series Ziploc Brand Vacuum Sealer System appliances, which are currently widely available.

The V100 Series provides a lower-cost, smaller footprint option for consumers to help keep foods fresh longer than conventional grocery storage methods. It is specially designed to keep out air and moisture, preserving food and other valuable items. It performs quickly, simply and effectively.

With dimensions of approximately 12″ width, 2″ height and 4″ depth, the V100 Series takes very little space on the countertop and can be easily stored in a drawer or carried in a tote or handbag, making it a convenient portable solution for today’s consumer.

The V100 Series is available in White, Red or Black color options and is on sale now at retailers across the United States, as well as online.

CTI president Jeffrey Hyland said: “The V100 Series reflects CTI’s commitment to expanding our product line and retail presence, while delivering evolutionary home solutions to our customers.

“The Ziploc Brand Vacuum Sealing System can help save time and money and reduce waste.”

Source: Company Press Release