Closure Systems International (CSI) has collaborated with Talkin’ Things, an eco-system provider that transforms traditional products using digital technologies, to bring the latest in packaging technology.

Under the collaboration, CSI and Talkin’ Things will integrate smart packaging technology into CSI’s worldwide platform of closures.

Both firms have developed a new packaging solution, dubbed Talkin’ Cap, which is embedded with near field communication (NFC) tags, for application on the inside of closures.

The technology is said to introduce an advanced platform to support a brand owner’s mobile marketing activities staring from the package with a simple tap.

Talkin’ Caps, which will provide product safety, will help brand owners to reduce liability by protecting against counterfeiting and gray market activities across the distribution stream.

Talkin’ Caps will support real-time consumer interconnectivity at the point of consumption, enabling brand owners to interact and gather actionable insights based on consumer location and usage history.

CSI’s Talkin’ Caps are an app-less approach to promote marketing content, brand and product information, gamification, loyalty programs, awards and coupons to connected consumers.

The companies will unveil Talkin’ Cap technology this year’s Pack Expo event, which will be held from 14 to 17 September in Chicago.

CSI said its closure systems solutions help customers maximize profits by increasing the marketability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations.

The company manufactures more than billion closures per year in its production sites, located in over 20 countries globally.

Connected products embedded with Talkin’ Things technology feature customer engagement tools, loyalty programs, security and logistics options, as well as a data management system with customizable APIs.

Recently, CSI introduced new one-piece closure portfolio, which provides a total closure solution for brand owners and reduces total cost of operations for bottlers.

The new one-piece closure portfolio includes 38D-KL, HF-Lok V 33mm/38mm, Sport Flip Top 38mm, Asepti-Lok V 38mm 2S/3S and Omni mini XP 28mm products.

The new one-piece closure portfolio, which has been designed with consumer and bottler satisfaction in mind, enables for easy-opening convenience through its design for optimized drinking comfort and consumer-friendly comfortable grip.