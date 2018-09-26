Closure Systems International (CSI), part of GEC Packaging Technologies, has launched new one-piece closure portfolio, which provides a total closure solution for brand owners and reduces total cost of operations for bottlers.

The new one-piece closure portfolio, which has been designed with consumer and bottler satisfaction in mind, enables for easy-opening convenience through its design for optimized drinking comfort and consumer-friendly comfortable grip.

The new one-piece closure portfolio includes 38D-KL, HF-Lok V 33mm/38mm, Sport Flip Top 38mm, Asepti-Lok V 38mm 2S/3S and Omni mini XP 28mm products.

CSI has designed 38D-KL closure for use in different cold/ambient-filled liquid dairy and non-carbonated applications such as refrigerated milk, juices, teas and high pressure processing (HPP).

The closure is provided with an advanced tamper evidence for additional security, for improved application performance. It is also compatible with commonly used 38mm triple-lead finishes on HDPE and PET packages.

CSI’s HF-Lok V 33mm/38mm is a lightweight closure designed for hot-filled non-carbonated beverages.

This closure is also provided with an advanced tamper evidence for additional security, and is compatible with 9001-5533 (33mm) & 9001-4138D (38mm) bottle finishes.

Sport Flip Top 38mm closure is suitable for hot-filled non-carbonated beverages, such as juices, sports drinks and functional waters.

Designed for on-the-go consumers, the closure is provided with one-hand opening for on-the-go convenience and dual tamper evidence for maximized security. It is compatible with the 38mm 1845 bottle finish.

Asepti-Lok V 38mm 2S/3S has been developed to be used for juices, nectars, sports drinks and liquid dairy products

The closure features three-point seal design, including outside, top and inside, for preserving product integrity. It is also provided with two-lead (2S) 1874 bottle finish and three-lead (3S) 1875|1876 bottle finish options.

Omni mini XP 28mm closure, which has been developed for sparkling beverages, is compatible with the 28mm 1881 bottle finish and provides optimized sealing performance.

CSI offers closures and capping equipment, as well as customer and technical services to its customers.

It serves categories such as carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.