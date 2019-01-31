Visual Impact PrePrint, the digital arm of Corrugated Synergies International (CSI), a US-based dedicated sheet feeding company, has acquired two additional Nozomi presses.

The latest purchase follows the company’s successful launch of high-volume, high-graphic direct-to-board corrugated packaging printing on an EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass LED inkjet press.

The Nozomi press is an ultra-high-speed corrugated production solution from Electronics For Imaging (EFI). It has allowed CSI to capture new market opportunities for its new, high-volume trade printing operation in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

CSI manufacturing and print vice president Jeffery Dumbach said: “We are having great success with our first Nozomi in New Mexico. After receiving a significant number of requests for quotes, samples and proofs, the word really got out about the press’s amazing capabilities.

“We are getting orders for display work and club retail packaging, and our newest contract is for a double-sided e-commerce packaging application. Overall, our volumes are increasing every month.”

Having a second press scheduled for installation at a facility in the Las Vegas area, and a third press to be installed at a yet-to-be-revealed location, CSI claims that it has become the largest user of EFI Nozomi presses in 2019.

The 71-inch wide EFI Nozomi single-pass LED inkjet press is capable of operating at speeds up to 246 linear feet per minute or 10,000 35×35-inch boards per hour. Featuring an innovative, single-pass, piezo inkjet writing system, the press delivers accurate, high-fidelity color.

Dumbach added: “The larger digital volumes, extreme high quality and faster time to market enabled by the Nozomi have driven many of our customers to take on jobs they probably would have turned down before because of the limited capacity that exists with multi-pass digital.

“And, they are getting better quality. Our customers are blown away with the image quality and the pop of Nozomi print with its high gloss. We’re happy, and we have some very happy customers.”

EFI Fiery NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) is used to drive the press for performance, color accuracy, efficient job management and production at full speed. CSI installed complete EFI corrugated ecosystem, with the Nozomi press and Fiery DFE integrated into EFI Corrugated Packaging Suite workflow software operating at multiple CSI facilities.

The EFI Escada process control solutions integrates the suite’s corrugated business system and production manufacturing execution system to deliver exceptional board quality with effective order throughput.

EFI chief revenue officer Frank Mallozzi said: “We are extremely pleased with the expansion of our relationship with CSI and look forward to helping them increase their volumes of digital print with additional, ultra-high-speed, single-pass Nozomi presses.

“It is always exciting to see customers reach new market frontiers with our integrated portfolio. The Nozomi presses and the complete EFI ecosystem of packaging technologies are tools CSI can use to capture the untapped potential for growth in corrugated.”