Crown Aerosols & Promotional Packaging has provided metal tins for French luxury champagne producer Nicolas Feuillatte’s latest champagne range.

Nicolas Feuillatte has selected Crown’s luxurious metal tins for the fresh and energetic Réserve Exclusive Brut, and the expressive and light Sélection Brut products.

The tin provided for Réserve Exclusive Brut features a rich blue finish, while the tin supplied for the lighter Sélection Brut features white finish.

Both designs are offered with a magical keyhole window into the enchanting landscape of the Terroir Champenois, making to feel consumer is looking through a wooded glade into the open vineyards beyond.

Crown has combined matte and gloss varnishes to produce autumnal decor of golds and ambers, while the areas of embossing have been integrated to sense the tactile feel of the tin.

Nicolas Feuillatte is widely using metal packaging for champagne, as it believes that metal provides a premium and protective packaging format.

Metal packaging, which is available in a range of shapes and sizes, allows creating multiple decorative finishes to differentiate brands at point of sale, helping to inspire consumers to continue buying their favorite brand.

Metal packaging is completely recyclable and delivers fine sustainable credentials, said the company.

Crown manufactures metal tins at its plant in Chatillon of France, which enables to quickly supply to the customers.

Last November, Crown Bevcan Europe & Middle East unveiled several decorative finishes to support beverage brands improve visual appeal and increase interaction with consumers.

Acting as an extension to Crown’s Colourful World technology portfolio, the new finishes enable brands to provide higher differentiation at the point of purchase.

The new additions include MattTactile and TactileEdge finishes, the next-generation MirrorGloss varnish, Frost finish to provide dewy look and Sparkle finish to provide premium look for packaging.

Via its subsidiaries, Crown provides rigid packaging solutions to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a wide range of end markets.