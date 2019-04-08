Crown Holdings has joined forces with Perio, a Dublin-based consumer products company, to launch an advanced package design that elevates the visual and tactile appeal of Perio’s Barbasol products.

Crown has designed five varieties of cans featuring new debossing technology, namely Soothing Aloe (Green), Sensitive Skin (Orange), Extra Moisturizing (Purple), Pacific Rush (Aqua) and Original (Red), in a new 7.0-ounce (205 diameter) can size.

The new design for Peiro’s cans marks the first use of Crown’s debossing technology across the world and it is the first three-piece aerosol manufacturer to offer debossing capability in the US.

The debossing technique used by the company includes imprinting the brand’s iconic stripes and logo at varying depths on the exterior of the can that helps to attract consumers at point-of-sale.

The package is capable of being easily handled using wet hands, with help of the three-dimensional texture created by the debossing pattern.

Perio marketing vice president Tim McNamara said: “Our longevity as a brand stems from our ability to modernize with the times without sacrificing our heritage or the relationships we have built with generations of consumers. Partnering with Crown to introduce this new debossing technique is an example of that in action.

“Crown has been a great partner, guiding us through the development of this design. The end result is a package that modernizes the Barbasol brand and provides our customers with an enhanced shaving experience.”

The debossing technology can be used around entire surface of the can, allowing wide latitude in application and facilitate design creativity.

The company said that the debossing process runs at full production speeds and is performed following the printing of the flat metal sheet formed into its cylindrical shape.

Crown has undertaken accelerated elevated temperature package testing to ensure coating performance and product compatibility, along with critical barrier performance testing to confirm compatibility with high-speed filling line requirements and compliance with all US Department of Transportation laws.

Crown Closures, Aerosols and Promotional Packaging (CAPP) North America vice president – commercial George Buckland: “A commitment to innovation is just one of the common values that we have with Perio. We brought the full resources of our team to bear on this project, which included our experts in printing, graphic design, engineering and production.

“The effort exemplifies Crown’s dedication to working with its customers to build their brands through premium product differentiation.”

Perio’s new Barbasol shaving cream cans have been introduced in the stores across the country in early March 2019.