Thailand-based food producer Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) has unveiled a sustainable packaging policy, as part of efforts to minimize the plastic usage across its business worldwide.

To deal with global plastic waste crisis, CP Foods intends to turn its packaging to reusable or recyclable or upcyclable or compostable, enabling to reduce unnecessary plastic packaging.

CP Foods is planning to achieve its commitments by 2025 in Thailand operations, while by 2030 in overseas operations.

As per terms of the policy, CP Foods will develop and regulate packaging sustainably across the value chain to decrease waste disposal to landfill and incineration by 30% within 2020 whne compared to 2015’s performance.

CP Foods noted that it successfully reduced waste disposal to landfill and incineration per production unit by 9.08% compared against the baseline year of 2015, as of 2017 data.

CP Group and its business units in Thailand must use plastic packaging made from sustainable materials by the year 2025, as part of the group’s sustainable packaging policy.

The company has also taken decision to decrease ecological footprints from its products and operations, as a member of major sustainability organizations such as Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS), World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The policy has a framework to improve the packaging in the four key areas, including promoting the use of materials from sustainably managed renewable resources and supporting initiatives such as a take-back system to recycle or recover energy from used packaging.

Other focused areas include the increase of recycled material content without compromising food safety and quality, and development of single-use towards reuse models for packaging used in production line or transportation.

Since 2017, the firm has replaced animal feed bags with bulk feed tank used in its livestock feed business in Thailand.

CP Foods agro industrial business and CEO and CP Foods co-president Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg said: “CP Foods strives to be a responsible company with an environmental friendly value chain.

“Therefore, it has been working on the way to find alternative substitutes to single-use plastic materials, especially in the hotspot areas where plastic packages are frequently used such as feed mills, aquaculture farms and food processing plants.”