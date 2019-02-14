European packaging manufacturer Coveris has opened a sustainable development center in Leeds, UK, to deliver sustainable packaging of the future across several plastic and paper formats.

The center, which is part of the company’s Pack Positive strategy to address packaging and food sustainability in a circular economy, will connect industry stakeholders with new trends, materials, technologies and ways of thinking.

The facility is supported with an academic partnership with Leeds Beckett University’s The Retail Institute.

The Pack Positive center houses a dedicated facility and creative development space for retailers, brand owners, manufacturers and technology partners to partner with Coveris.

It will also help in driving sustainable value through the entire packaging development process; from ideation and insight, through to testing, print, commercialization and recyclability.

Coveris expects the new center to drive better supplier innovation and collaboration. It will be used as a test facility for new technologies.

As an user of MacDermid plates in Europe, a project is already underway to develop plate material technologies within the center itself.

Pack Positive intends to deliver 100% recyclable packaging, 30% recyclate plastic content and 20% food waste reduction in line with UK Plastic Pact and Courtauld 2025 commitments to support a circular economy and reduce waste.

Pack Positive Centre insights and creative manager Adam Robinson said: “The Pack Positive Centre will be instrumental in delivering Coveris’ 2025 vision for a circular economy and supporting our customers and retail partners achieve their sustainability targets.

“Through collaboration with stakeholders in the supply chain, access to expert capabilities and extensive consumer and retail insight via our partnership with The Retail Institute, the Centre will facilitate education and innovation as we lead positive and ambitious change in the packaging industry.”

Coveris provides solutions that improve the safety, quality and convenience of products used on a daily basis.

In August 2018, Coveris has announced a new £1m investment plan at its linerless labels facility in Spalding to increase capacity by more than 20% in order to meet increasing demand for the sustainable pack format.