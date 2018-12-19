European packaging firm Coveris is set to open a new Pack Positive development center at its Rivendell site in Leeds, UK, which will help develop sustainable packaging solutions.

The Pack Positive center is claimed to be the industry-first facility that has academic partnership with Leeds Beckett University’s Retail Institute.

Coveris’ new center will allow industry stakeholders to develop collaborative learning and development capabilities to know about new trends, materials and technologies to promote sustainable packaging across multiple plastic and paper formats.

At the starting of this year, the company unveiled its Pack Positive sustainability strategy, as part of its efforts to deliver 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. The goal is in line with UK Plastics Pact targets.

Coveris has built new center to focus on the enhancement of recyclable films manufacturing and recycling capabilities, as well as support education, innovation and collaboration across the supply-chain.

Developed to provide a circular model for packaging, the Pack Positive center will deal with the complete packaging development process ranging from ideation and insight to testing, print, commercialization and recyclability.

The center will also focus on new ways of designing waste back into the development process to meet the UK legislated requirement for 30% recycled content in plastics by 2022.

Coveris has provided the new center with a suite of real-time development processes such as merchandising store, photography studio, CAD and creative design.

The center, which will deliver qualitative research and consumer insights, also features new Mimaki printer for advanced sampling and visualization capabilities.

The Pack Positive development center will also offer links to satellite facilities such as the manufacturer’s extensive extrusion, print and conversion facilities, including Freshlife Food Science lab in Gainsborough and its polymer science facility in Winsford.

Coveris UK president Gary Rehwinkel said: “We are delighted to open the Pack Positive center and announce our partnership with The Retail Institute at Leeds Beckett University.

Building on Coveris’ UK Plastics Pact commitments, membership of On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL), extensive food science and polymer science capabilities, we are determined to support our customers and retail partners in collaborating to deliver tomorrow’s packaging, today.”