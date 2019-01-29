Glass bottles and jars manufacturer Beatson Clark has produced three new glass containers for the packaging rebrand of specialist food manufacturer Cottage Delight.

Cottage Delight sells home-made food products including jams and chutneys in 36 countries across the globe.

In order to strengthen its customer base among millennials, Cottage Delight consulted Beatson Clark to work with its own design agency and create three e glass containers, a 12oz jar, an 8oz jar and a 220ml bottle.

South Yorkshire-based Beatson Clark has been working with Cottage Delight since more than twenty years. AT present, the company manufactures 4oz globe jar for the food firm.

Cottage Delight head of brand Sarah Williams said: “Customer expectations have changed, and we wanted to make sure our packaging reflected that. With more competitors than ever before, we ran the risk of blending into the background, so the time came for a rebrand.Creating bespoke glass containers was a priority for us, so continuing to work with Beatson Clark was a natural choice.”

The new containers are embossed reading Great Taste, Great Times on the side and Staffordshire Moorlands on the base. Beatson Clark said the tag lines give a vintage and luxury feel to the glass packaging.

The 12oz jar is expected to contain jam, marmalades, pickles and curds, the 8oz jar is for condiments and honey and the 220ml bottle is for table sauces.

From delis to farm shops, Cottage Delight sells its products through independent retailers. The new packaging is expected to be officially launched by mid-March 2019, but by next month, they would be rolled out to its customer network.

Beatson Clark account manager Dawn Pugh said: “For an exclusive brand like Cottage Delight, the quality of their packaging is just as important as the quality of what is inside. By working with their branding team we’ve managed to produce three new containers which will help them to extend their position as a leading home-made food producer in the UK.

“The food industry is extremely competitive today which means the look and feel of the packaging has never been so important. We know businesses are looking for packaging that strengthens their brand. Our team of designers works in a flexible and collaborative way, which makes us the go-to manufacturer for big rebrands such as this.”