US retailer Costco Wholesale has joined How2Recycle and the sustainable packaging coalition.

Consumers will soon see the How2Recycle label on some Costco Wholesale Kirkland Signature brand products in stores across the US.

Costco will use the How2Recycle label to make recycling different types of packaging easy. The standardized label categorizes packaging into a Widely Recycled category, a Check Locally category, a Store Drop-Off category, and a Not Yet Recycled category.

By using the How2Recycle label, companies are reducing the frustration and confusion that many people have when trying to decide what to do with a package when they are ready to dispose of it.

How2Recycle project associate Caroline Cox said: “Costco’s private-label brand encompasses a diverse portfolio of product categories. By joining How2Recycle, Costco is empowering their members to properly prepare a wide array of packaging types and materials for recycling.

Costco is well poised to help recover large quantities of material by featuring consistent, accurate recycling messaging on package,”

Costco will be rolling out the label on a variety of packages including Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Kombucha Ginger Lemonade, Baby Wipes and Facial Wipes.

