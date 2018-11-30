Costa Coffee and Barclaycard have introduced the UK’s first reusable coffee cup with integrated contactless payment technology.

The new Clever Cup, which is priced at £14.99, is available from all Costa Coffee outlets across the UK.

Costa Coffee managing director Jason Cotta said: “Contactless technology has become increasingly prominent in our daily lives and through the launch of the new Costa / Barclaycard Clever Cup we hope to appeal to those tech-savvy customers to help facilitate and drive environmentally friendly behaviour.”

The new coffee cup will enable users to make purchases, top up their balance and track payments online through an app.

Supported by bPay by Barclaycard technology, the Clever Cup enables users to track their spending and block or cancel the contactless payment element online through bPay app available on iPhone and Android devices.

Clever Cups are part of Costa Coffee’s next generation reusable range, which are designed to replace single-use takeaway cups with reusable cups.

The company has designed the reusable range, as part of its efforts to recycle 500 million takeaway cups by 2020.

Developed by using recycled coffee cups, the Clever Cup sis provided with a silicon base and contactless chip that is detachable for ease of washing.

According to Barclaycard, the technology within the cup can be used wherever customers witness the contactless symbol and not just Costa Coffee stores.

Barclays sales and partnerships head Rob Morgan said: “Today’s shoppers are looking for seamless and ‘to hand’ ways to pay. Our wearable chip technology allows almost any accessory to be transformed into a smart payment device, unlocking the benefits of speed and ease in everyday purchases.”

“We’re proud to be working with Costa Coffee to give the UK another compelling reason to carry a reusable cup as part of their daily routine.”