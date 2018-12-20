Cosmo Films, a provider of speciality films for flexible packaging, lamination and labeling applications, has introduced sterilizable conduction sealing film for wad and lidding applications of PP and PE containers.

The new sterilizable conduction sealing film holds capacity to resist high temperatures during sterilization process, which enables to enhance the shelf-life of the product.

Cosmo’s new sealing film is a clear and one side corona treated and other side heat sealable film that provides better seal integrity and improved convenience to the consumers. It can be easily opened and peeled cleanly without splitting.

With advanced optical properties and printability, the sterilizable conduction sealing film is moer suitable for direct food contact applications.

The new film can be used as a mono layer or sealant layer in a laminated structure with other substrates such as aluminum foil.

Based on the requirements of the customers, the sealing film can be used in roll or pre-cut form after lamination with other substrates.

Cosmo has developed the new film to be used for flavored milk in dairy industry and juices, energy drink, bakery products in food and beverage segment.

In addition, the sealing film can be used for products in the pharmaceutical industry; agro chemicals and cosmetics industry.

Cosmo Films CEO Pankaj Poddar said: “This is an award winning film especially developed keeping in mind the dairy industry.

“The uniqueness of the film lies in its endurance to withstand high temperatures during sterilisation process without affecting its seal integrity. We are confident of the success of this film and the response so far has been extremely encouraging.”

Founded in 1981, Cosmo Films collaborated with F&B brands, packaging and printing converters to develop advanced products and sustainability solutions.

The firm’s product portfolio is comprised of bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and cast polypropylene (CPP) films.

Cosmo Films, which is claimed to be the largest exporter of BOPP films from India, is one of the largest producers of thermal lamination films across the globe.

With customer base in more than 100 countries, the company has plant cum distribution centers in India, US, Korea and Japan.