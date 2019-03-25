corvaglia group, a Swiss vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of caps and closures for PET containers, is set to open its first manufacturing facility in the US.

Located in Newnan of Georgia, the new facility uses in-house proprietary moulds of corvaglia to produce lightweight one-piece caps and closures for the North American beverage market.

The company, which has completed the US manufacturing facility with an investment of around $25m, will celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony on 5 April 2019.

The new facility also provides high-speed digital printing to facilitate unique short-run customization and branding opportunities.

Via single-pass CMYK process, the Swiss-engineered digital technology offers 720 dpi high-resolution print quality.

The new facility is said to complement corvaglia’s existing operations in Eschlikon of Switzerland and Ixtlahuaca of Mexico.

Established in 1991, corvaglia produces and supplies 100% recyclable plastic caps and closures for the customers in the food and beverage industry across the globe.

The company is expertise in customizing one-piece closure technologies to meet the specific requirements of its customers and the consumer.

The lightweight technologies of the firm are used in bottled waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, juices, teas, dairy and edible oils.

corvaglia noted that some of its PET caps have been tested by international beverage manufacturers and approved for their specific use in a range of different areas, as well as more than 20% of all PET bottles filled with soft drinks all over the world are fitted with its closures.

With a partner network in more than 15 countries, the company has fully integrated process chain ranging from the creation of cap solutions to fitting them on the bottle.

The company produces CSD caps specifically designed for carbonization of up to 9g/l, while its caps also helps to keep still water clean and pure.

corvaglia also produces specially designed caps for sensitive drinks such as juice or tea that need special bottling processes. It manufactures suitable caps for sport and energy drinks that require to be opened with one hand.

corvaglia also produces caps for special contents, including caps for dairy products, edible oils and other fillings.