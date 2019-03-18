Cortec, a provider of corrosion solutions for industries across the globe, is offering fully recyclable/repulpable moisture barrier papers VpCI as alternatives to polyethylene and wax papers, to avoid the environmental problems.

Cortec’s VpCI papers are coated with Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors for providing corrosion protection of both ferrous and non-ferrous metal.

Traditional coated papers are expected to cause an environmental problem since they are not recyclable and repulpable. Even if recycled, they are required to go through a costly process of separating the paper base from the coating.

Papers do not contain hazardous ingredients such as fluorochemicals, nitrites, phosphates, silicones, chromates, or other heavy metals.

Cortec said that multi-metal VpCI papers are capable of protecting all kinds of metals with just one type of paper instead using a variety of them, and is much more cost effective option and the paper is a neutral/natural kraft paper that also prevents package contamination.

The company noted that it’s new coated papers are capable of providing many renewable, recyclable, and fully-repulpable corrosion protection options wide range of widths nearing 2.5m for single item packaging, parts interleaving and more.

The company claims that respecting and preserving natural environment has always been its most important values and it works with renewable resources in order to deal with huge issue of environmental pollution.

Cortec’s has patented VpCI papers, and manufactured them from certified production guaranteeing sustaining valuable resources like forests. The responsible approach of the company is seen across its operations from base paper to the finished products.

Cortec claims that the new coating papers address good performance in adverse environments like humidity, SO2, and H2S and are designed for very ease in use.

The company said that the VpCI molecules in the paper coating vaporize and condense in a protective molecular layer on the surfaces of metal enclosed inside the paper packaging. When components are removed from the paper, the VpCI molecules naturally float away from the metal, leaving behind a dry and ready-to-use surface.

Cortec is manufactureing VpCI papers in different varieties like VpCI creped paper, reinforced paper, grease resistant paper, and ESD paper.