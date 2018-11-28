Mexican beer brand Corona is set to pilot plastic-free six pack rings as part of its commitment with Parley for the Oceans to promote eco-friendly packaging.

Initially, Corona will trial 100% plastic-free six pack rings in Mexico at the beginning of the next year, and later in the UK.

Corona and Parley have collaborated to protect oceans and beaches across the world from marine plastic pollution. The partnership aims to protect 100 islands by 2020.

Parley for the Oceans is the global network, which gathers creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups to raise awareness for protecting oceans and collaborate on projects to reduce pollution.

Parley for the Oceans founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch said: “Our oceans are under attack. We are taking their life in rapid speed, destroying the chemistry that allows us to be here. Therefore we are bidding on the few who take the lead in true change. The ones who are shaping the future with us.”

Corona intends to trial plastic-free six pack rings to replace glass and fiberboard. The plant-based biodegradable fibers, including a mix of by-product waste and compostable materials, are used to produce plastic-free rings.

The plastic-free rings will break down into organic material, once entered into the environment, enabling to reduce pollution.

The industry standard plastic six pack rings are produced by using photodegradable form of polyethylene. These may turn into smaller pieces of plastic if not recycled.

Corona will start testing plastic-free rings in Tulum of Mexico at the staring of the next year.

Since the establishment of partnership in 2017, Corona and Parley have carried out more than 300 clean-ups in over 15 countries such as the Maldives, Palau, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Chile, Indonesia, Italy, South Africa and Australia.

Corona Better World director Evan Ellman said: “The beach is an important part of Corona’s DNA and we have been working with Parley to address the issue on the frontlines where plastic is physically accumulating.

“We also recognize the influence a global brand like Corona can have on the industry, and with the support of Parley, are pursuing scalable solutions like plastic-free six pack rings that can become a new standard to avoid plastic for good.”