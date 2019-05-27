Consolidated Container Company (CCC) has acquired US-based Sonic Plastics Enterprises for an undisclosed sum.

Sonic Plastics manufactures high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic bottles through extrusion blow moulding. The company is a full-service manufacturer of blow moulded bottles and containers.

Sonic produces a range of standard bottles, as well as custom bottles as per the customer requirements. The firm’s product portfolio is comprised of boston rounds, wide mouth, one litre, decanter / carafe, straight-side wide mouth, contours and specialty bottles.

The company’s bottles are FDA-approved for food grade use, and are available in white, black, and natural colours.

CCC general manager and senior vice-president Mark Shafer said: “We are very excited as this acquisition is strategically located in the mountain west region where we continue to drive growth in multiple end markets through an expanding portfolio.

“Sonic Plastic’s experience in the production of packaging for the nutraceutical, health and beauty end markets allows CCC to provide our customers with new and unique packaging solutions.

“We welcome the employees of Sonic Plastics to the CCC family and look forward to leveraging their experience and expertise in producing quality packaging for the nutraceutical, health and beauty industries.”

In May 2017, Loews acquired CCC from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2bn. In July 2012, Bain Capital acquired CCC, which was earlier owned by Vestar Capital Partners.

In June 2014, CCC acquired plastic recycling companies Envision Plastics and Ecoplast from their founders Massoud Rad and Parham Yedidsion.

Envision Plastics produces HDPE, while Ecoplast supplies recycled and custom compounded resins for the plastics moulders, suppliers and companies in the US.

CCC provides rigid plastic packaging solutions to customers in North America. The company is specialised in providing customised mid and short-run packaging solutions for a diverse customer base in the dairy, household chemicals, food / nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments.

With around 2,600 employees, the company operates 63 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities and two recycled resins manufacturing facilities.