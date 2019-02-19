Conagra Brands, owner of Birds Eye, a leading brand in frozen vegetables, is expanding operations at its Beaver Dam facility, a project expected to create about 140 full-time jobs over the next five years.

Conagra Brands plans to invest approximately $78m to modernize and expand the current 350,000-square-foot cold storage and vegetable packaging facility on Green Valley Road, which supports the Birds Eye frozen vegetables operation.

The Birds Eye operations are supported by almost 800 employees at both the Beaver Dam and Darien plants in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the expansion by authorizing up to $750,000 in state income tax credits over the next five years. The actual amount of tax credits that Conagra Brands will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

Like all tax credit awards, the company must first create the jobs and make the capital investment before receiving the credits.

“Birds Eye frozen vegetables have been a fixture in freezers in Wisconsin and around the country for generations, and I applaud the company for continuing to invest and grow in our state,” said Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development organization.

“As a company with facilities all over the country, Birds Eye was looking at other options for this expansion. Its decision to expand in Wisconsin is a testament to the state’s strong business climate and outstanding workforce.”

“Birds Eye Foods is a company with a long history in Wisconsin and their decision to expand in Beaver Dam is another example of the strength and diversity of our economy in the Region,” said Paul Jadin, president of the Madison Regional Economic Partnership.

“Congratulations to Birds Eye and the City of Beaver Dam and thank you very much to WEDC for recognizing this as an opportunity worthy of investment.”

“With the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation leading the way, our state continues to remain open for business,” said Sen. Scott Fitzgerald. “Operations expansions like this one prove why Wisconsin is the best place in the country to work, live and raise a family. Thanks to the continued investment of Birds Eye Foods in Beaver Dam, more family-supporting jobs will keep our community prospering and keep Wisconsin moving forward.”

“This exciting expansion plan is another example of strong investments being made in Dodge County because of pro-growth policies enacted over the last eight years,” said Rep. Mark Born. “The 140 new jobs will help support families throughout the area and continue to strengthen our local economy, making Beaver Dam a more desirable place for businesses and families to locate.”

In addition to the 140 jobs expected to be added by the company, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly create 84 additional jobs in the region. Those 226 jobs could generate more than $360,000 annually in state income tax revenue.

In addition, the expansion itself could create up to 277 direct jobs during the life of the project.

Birds Eye was founded in the early 1900s by Clarence Birdseye, who developed a patented way to flash freeze vegetables instantly.

Source: Company Press Release