Colordyne Technologies, a manufacturer of digital label and packaging equipment, has expanded its 3600 Series production line with the introduction of two new aqueous pigment solutions.

The new aqueous pigment solutions include 3600 Series AP – Retrofit and 3600 Series AP – Engine Kit.

The 3600 Series AP solutions are said to provide longer printhead life, better print quality and enhanced durability with pigment ink.

Colordyne’s pigment solutions utilize latest aqueous printhead technology, which are claimed to last ten times longer than other water-based inkjet printheads.

The new solutions hold capacity to print CMYK plus spot color at resolutions up to 1600 by 1585 dpi and can tolerate speeds up to 668 feet per minute (204 meters per minute).

The pigment ink set also offers better durability, including water fastness, light fastness and rub resistance.

The 3600 Series AP – Retrofit has been developed to provide additional digital print capabilities for the existing flexo presses of label converters and print providers.

Setup times and expenses can be decreased by printing short run and high-mix, low-volume jobs digitally, while continuing to use all existing tooling and finishing equipment.

Label converters and print providers can easily incorporate the 3600 Series AP – Retrofit to build or expand their digital business.

The 3600 Series AP – Engine Kit is a modular and scalable solution developed to meet the press specifications and market requirements of the integration partner.

A single printhead, which uses Memjet’s DuraLink technology, holds capacity to print up to 8.5 inches wide.

The new aqueous pigment solution can also be customized to meet wider print widths by stitching multiple printheads together for each color channel.

Colordyne Technologies production class product manager John Urban said: “In addition to offering a retrofit solution, Colordyne also offers the 3600 Series AP – Engine Kit for customers looking to integrate an aqueous pigment print engine into their solutions.

“Colordyne offers our integration partners quicker and lower cost engine development to get their solutions to market faster. Adopting digital technology in label, commercial, corrugate and industrial markets, among others, has never been easier than with a Colordyne print engine.”