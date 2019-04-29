Color-Logic has certified swissQprint UV inkjet printers with white for use with the Color-Logic metallic process.

Discussing the printer certification, Color-Logic Director of Sales and Marketing Mark Geeves said: “The certification samples submitted by swissQprint accurately demonstrated all of the Color-Logic decorative effects and embellishments. swissQprint printers also have the ability to add a varnish to prints, thus greatly increasing the value to clients.

“The Color-Logic color system for metallics takes the varnish capability into account, providing swissQprint clients an accurate metallic color system that virtually guarantees that desired colors are correctly produced on the initial print run. swissQprint customers can confidently accentuate the Color-Logic decorative effects and embellishments by using the varnish feature.”

Color-Logic develops color communication systems and software tool sets for a variety of special effect printing applications. Color-Logic provides brand owners, product managers, corporations, and their advertising agencies the ability to differentiate themselves and their clients with a simple print production process that yields dramatic results.

Color-Logic decorative effects utilize the existing workflows of printers and designers, yielding dynamic results without the use of special equipment.

Source: Company Press Release