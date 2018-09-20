Color-Logic has certified the Gallus Labelfire 340 digital production system for cold foil applications with the Color-Logic process metallic color system.

The Gallus press is the first production hybrid label system to be certified for overprinting CMYKGOV inks on cold foil.

Confirming the certification, Color-Logic sales and marketing director Mark Geeves said: “The Gallus certification samples utilizing KURZ KPW OP cold foil with the Heidelberg Saphira UV v2 inks provided incredible results.

“All of the Color-Logic decorative effects were faithfully reproduced, and the tonal range which the Gallus Labelfire was able to print exceeded expectations.”

Geeves continued: “The Color-Logic colors produced by combining KURZ foil with the Gallus Labelfire stood out incredibly. A salient feature of the Color-Logic system is that converters produce their own color charts, thus illustrating how the system integrates the substrate, inks and coatings. Brands around the world are sure be impressed with the gamut of colors seen from the Gallus Labelfire on foil.”

The Gallus Group, with production sites in Switzerland and Germany, is the world market leader in the development, production, and sale of narrow-web, reel-fed presses designed for label manufacturers.

The machine portfolio is augmented by a broad range of screen printing plates (Gallus Screeny), globally decentralized service operations, and a broad offering of printing accessories and replacement parts. The Gallus Group is a member of the Heidelberg Group and employs around 360 people, of whom 225 are based in Switzerland.

Color-Logic develops color communication systems and software tool sets for a variety of special effect printing applications. Color-Logic provides brand owners, product managers, corporations, and their advertising agencies the ability to differentiate themselves and their clients with a simple print production process that yields dramatic results.

Color-Logic decorative effects utilize the existing workflows of printers and designers, yielding dynamic results without the use of special equipment. Color-Logic supports the value of print and works with designers and printers to enhance their printed media.

Source: Company Press Release