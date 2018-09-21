Colep, a RAR Group company focused on the consumer goods packaging and contract manufacturing industries, has delivered light weight tinplate cans for Henkel’s professional hair styling brand Syoss.

The new cans provide customers with a more sustainable packaging solution that uses less materials, energy and water, Colep said.

Colep industrial director for metal packaging Jose Oliveira said the company is reducing the material consumption in the three metal components by combining mathematical models, process investments and new materials.

Oliveira said: “In this case, we are reducing the wall thickness of the aerosols by around 22%, using ‘double reduction’ material – harder material with lower wall thickness – in combination with a new seaming station. In this way, we can obtain the same performance, mechanical and chemical resistance assuring all the safety requests.”

The light weight cans are being utilized for 400ml and 500ml hairspray products in Syoss, Indola, Silhouette, Coiffeur and Rilken brands.

Henkel’s beauty care division head of packaging innovation & sustainability Philippe Blank said the Syoss hair styling aerosol cans have been reduced by 18% in weight, which is a significant saving associated with the classical 3-piece tinplate can manufacturing process.

Blank said: “Our continued commitment to reduce our environmental footprint by teaming up with strategical suppliers to work on sustainable joint development projects has been proven again with Colep.

“Finally, the new double-reduced tinplate aerosol cans deliver an important contribution to reach our corporate sustainability goals to achieve more with less and enable us to save up to 1,000 tons of CO2.”

Henkel said Syoss offers hair care and hair styling products as well as hair coloration that are developed with and tested by professional hairdressers, stylists and colorists. The retail brand focuses on women and men between 25 and 50 years.

Colep offers outsourcing product and packaging solutions with a full service offer, to brand owners.

The company, which has a turnover of €464m, employs about 2,800 people in Portugal, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Poland, Spain, the UAE and the UK.