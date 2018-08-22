Coca-Cola Great Britain has unveiled new packaging designs to help unify its Coca-Cola original taste and zero sugar variants.

Coca-Cola Great Britain is responsible for marketing 20 brands and over 80 drinks to consumers across Great Britain including the Coca-Cola portfolio – Coca-Cola Classic, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke.

Both variants feature the red of Coca-Cola and form part of the firm’s commercial strategy to drive more people towards Coca-Cola zero sugar.

From September, the bottles and cans of both variants will feature Coca-Cola red with a colored band across the top of the bottle or can to make clear whether it is the original taste or zero sugar.

The bottles will also be provided with colored caps to enable consumers easily differentiate between the original recipe and no sugar variants.

The new packaging design is part of Coca-Cola’s commercial strategy to increase sales of its no sugar drinks such as Coca-Cola zero sugar.

In 2016, the company first launched Coca-Cola zero sugar with new recipe and packaging in the UK. The new packaging replaced black packaging with a new design featuring the rising red Coca-Cola disc more significantly on pack.

According to the company, around 58% of the Coca-Cola marketed in retail in Great Britain is no sugar.

The new packaging will be supported by Coca-Cola’s £5m marketing campaign, which will address changes to consumers. The campaign will also include a 10 second and 30 second TVC, as well as home advertising.

In 2015, Coca-Cola included all its variants under one brand and promoted all variants together in campaigns.

Coca-Cola also noted that its packaging will continue to be 100% recyclable and is aiming to increase the recycled plastic in all of its bottles from 25% to 50% by 2020.

Coca-Cola marketing manager Alec Mellor said: “For more than 130 years, the colour red has been associated with the great taste and experience of enjoying a Coca-Cola and we want to make it even clearer that you can have that taste and experience with or without sugar.

“Sales of Coca-Cola zero sugar have almost doubled in the last two years and we believe this latest change will help us grow it even further and encourage more people to give it a try.”