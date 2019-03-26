Coca-Cola Canada has unveiled new compact and resealable 250ml mini bottle, as part of its efforts to provide more drink options to the consumers.

The company is offering its major products such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite in new mini bottle.

Coca-Cola intends to use the new mini package for more than 20 new beverages across its portfolio, including low and no-calorie drinks, bold flavors and soda water beverages.

Coca-Cola president Darlene Nicosia said: “Mini bottle is one of the most exciting innovations we’ve seen in packaging in a long time! We know that people want more drink options and mini bottle is just one way that we’re meeting that desire.

“And it’s not just smaller package sizes, we’re also working to bring more low- and no-calorie drinks to the market to help Canadians choose the package size and sugar content that makes sense for them.”

The new mini bottle packaging, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in North America, is provided with an advanced FreshSafe coating to enhance shelf life by up to four months.

According to the company, the new mini bottle packaging is 100% recyclable just like other PET plastic bottles.

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling has invested $20m to enhance production line capabilities at the Brampton plant to facilitate mini bottle production.

The enhanced production line will allow the company to launch other smaller packages in the future.

Coca-Cola is supplying the new mini bottle in two packages, including 250ml single serving bottle and an eight-pack of 300ml bottles.

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling president and CEO Todd Parsons said: “Having a local spirit and supporting our communities is very important to us and our aim is to grow our capabilities in Canada, which will in turn, grow jobs.”

In June 2018, Coca-Cola Canada also announced an investment of $85m to develop a new production facility for fairlife ultrafiltered milk in Peterborough of Ontario. The Peterborough facility is expected to be operational in spring 2020.