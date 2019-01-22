Coca-Cola Amatil has signed a five-year agreement to be sole supplier for a range of beverages including carbonated soft drinks, still and sparkling water, flavoured milk and juice in Australia’s 285 Pizza Hut restaurants.

Managing Director of Australian Beverages, Mr Peter West, said the agreement reflected the strength and popularity of Coca – Cola Amatil’s beverage range which includes Coca – Cola, Sprite, Mount Franklin and Barista Bros.

“This is the beginning of a strong new relationship with one of Australia’s largest pizza restaurant and home delivery chains – 285 restaurants selling more than three quarters of a million pizzas each year ,” Mr West said.

“It means more Australians can enjoy a great beverage alongside a great pizza.”

Commenting on the agreement, CEO of Pizza Hut Australia, Mr Phil Reed, said, “Coca – Cola Amatil’s range of products has proven to be popular with our customers.”

“ We are very excited to be working with such a strong business partner, and one which shares our commitment to the customer experience.”

The five-year agreement with Pizza Hut is effective from this month . Coca – Cola Amatil beverages will roll out in Pizza Hut restaurants over coming weeks , alongside new cold drink equipment.

The agreement follows business wins for Coca – Cola Amatil with Hungry Jack’s, Red Rooster, Oporto and Hilton Hotels. Mr West said the string of business wins were solid building blocks for Amatil’s Australian Beverages ’ growth.

