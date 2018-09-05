Coca-Cola Amatil has unveiled new Sylon Sports closure, a custom solution for new Powerade bottles.

The SyLon Sports closure is an Australian-grown innovation which was designed, tested and prototyped by the Amatil Packaging Services Division in Eastern Creek, Sydney.

The SyLon Sports closure is a custom solution for new Powerade bottles. The closure has improved recyclability with all three components made of the same high-density polyethylene material creating a cleaner recycling stream. It builds on Coca-Cola Amatil’s progress reducing the volume and variety of plastic content in many bottles.

The design is the first-of-its-kind to be approved by The Coca-Cola Company.

Coca-Cola Amatil’s Group Managing Director Alison Watkins cut the ribbon at the launch in Western Sydney.

“We believe the SyLon Sports closure is an Aussie-manufacturing success story. “Until now, we have imported closures from Europe and faced challenges with global supply. Our Packaging Services Division team at Eastern Creek took initiative and designed, tested and prototyped a closure cap which is more cost-effective, better for the environment, and will be made in Western Sydney. “Our team said they could develop a reliable closure without compromising our commitment to sustainability – and did.” said Ms Watkins.

More than one hundred and twenty million SyLon sports closures will be manufactured by Coca- Cola Amatil each year for use in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Coca-Cola Amatil’s presence in Western Sydney also includes; our largest NSW manufacturing facility and distribution centre located at Northmead, and a facility in Seven Hills where we manufacture Australian Bitters Company’s Aromatic Bitters, the world’s second largest bitters brand.

Source: Company Press Release