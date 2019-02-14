Michelman, a company which offers offers water-based coatings for flexible packaging, paper and corrugated, has unveiled DigiGuard 901 for the Pack Ready for Labels solution, enabling enhanced water, chemical, and thermal durability.

The company showcased the solution at the 2019 HP Indigo Global VIP Event.

DigiGuard 901 is a post-print UV OPV additive (DigiGuard 901 Varnish Strengthener) solution used in combination with Michelman’s in-line primers.

The HP Indigo Global VIP Event, taking place February 11-14, 2019 in Israel, offers print service providers a unique opportunity to discover the latest solutions from HP and solution partners.

DigiGuard 901 can be applied post-print by mixing with off-the-shelf UV overprint varnishes and allows label converters to achieve a higher level of durability. This enables HP Indigo labels & packaging customers operating any HP Indigo labels & packaging press, to expand markets into applications requiring the most stringent industry specifications, mainly for the home and personal care segment.

Several label converters have already adopted this solution enabling them to develop new applications.

Source: Company Press Release.