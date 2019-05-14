Central National Gottesman (CNG) announced that its Spicers Paper division has acquired Premiere Packaging Industries (PPI) to expand its packaging business.

Headquartered in Cerritos, California, PPI is a full-line packaging supply distributor. It provides custom and stock corrugated and poly products used in a range of sectors, especially manufacturing and large-scale distribution operations for its customers.

CNG president and CEO Andrew Wallach said: “We have been committed during the past few years to developing our capabilities within the packaging industry.

“Our North American Distribution business is focused on accelerating that growth by providing a broader range of packaging products and solutions to our new and existing customers, and the acquisition of Premiere Packaging is consistent with that strategy.”

Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed. PPI, however, will continue to operate independently under its Premiere Packaging Industries name. Furthermore, PPI president John Luyben will report to Spicers president Jan Gottesman.

Gottesman said: “We look forward to welcoming the PPI team to Spicers Paper, and sharing our core strengths of technology, product availability and logistics as we continue to build our packaging business throughout the West.

“PPI has deep expertise in the packaging industry that will benefit all of our packaging customers in the future.”

The acquisition is a part of paper merchant Spicers Paper’s investment in its core business of commercial printing papers, and its efforts to diversify into growth areas like wide-format, digital products and packaging.

In April 2019, CNG’s Lindenmeyr Munroe division has acquired Beck Packaging to expand its packaging business for an undisclosed amount.

Beck Packaging is a Pennsylvania-based distributor of industrial packaging supplies, packaging equipment and janitorial and safety supplies in the American markets.

The company also provides technical support and maintenance for packaging machinery throughout the region.

At that time, Wallach said: “As CNG continues to grow, we are committed to diversification and ongoing expansion into new product areas and new markets.

“With the acquisition of Beck, we are pleased to add talented packaging specialists whose reputation for excellent customer service is well-respected in the business.”