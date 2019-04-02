Central National Gottesman (CNG) announced that its business division Lindenmeyr Munroe has acquired Beck Packaging to expand its presence in the industry’s fast-growing segments.

CNG is a New York-based owner and distributor in pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries. Beck Packaging is a Pennsylvania-based distributor of industrial packaging supplies, packaging equipment and janitorial and safety supplies in the American markets.

The company said that Beck also provides technical support and maintenance for packaging machinery throughout the region.

Following the acquisition, Beck Packaging president and CEO Greg Stoudt will continue to manage the operations in Allentown with a new position as vice president and general manager, and Beck will be operated under the name of Lindenmeyr Munroe.

CNG president and CEO Andrew Wallach said: “As CNG continues to grow, we are committed to diversification and ongoing expansion into new product areas and new markets. With the acquisition of Beck, we are pleased to add talented packaging specialists whose reputation for excellent customer service is well-respected in the business.”

CNG claims that Lindenmeyr Munroe is the largest privately held independent paper merchant in the US, and is committed to ongoing investment in its core business of commercial printing papers, while diversifying into growth areas such as wide-format, packaging and JanSan.

Lindenmeyr Munroe president William Meany said: “We expect a seamless transition for customers and suppliers, as well as allowing Beck to leverage our core strengths of technology, customer service and product availability. We look forward to further expanding our fast-growing packaging business, as well as improving the services and products we offer our packaging customers.”

In June 2017, CNG announced that its Lindenmeyr Munroe division has agreed to buy Independent Paper Group (IPG) to expand its sales and distribution presence in Minnesota.

Minnesota-based IPG is a division of Illinois-based Murnane Paper Company, and manufactures a range of paper products for commercial printers, including digital, wide format and business imaging products.