Clearwater Paper, a supplier of private label tissue products, has introduced new NuVo cup paperboard solution for foodservice operators.

NuVo is a new brand of cup stock paperboard, which serves as a customized material for foodservice operators to meet their specific brand requirements.

NuVo is said to contain 32% post-consumer recycled fiber and also provides Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) chain of custody certification that enables operators to enhance their commitment towards sustainability.

The brand also facilitates operators to select an enhanced surface technology that provides uniform and consistent ink coverage, as well as premium white shade and high definition process print capability.

Clearwater Paper said it has started supplying newly-branded cup stock paperboard to its customers.

Clearwater Paper pulp and paperboard division senior vice president Steve Bowden said: “We are excited to introduce NuVo to our customers, with a quality standard that we believe stands apart from any other paperboard cup product in the market.

“Our newly-branded NuVo products are an important part of our plan at Clearwater Paper to offer innovative and sustainable solutions that fit the evolving needs of our customers.”

In August 2018, Clearwater Paper had divested its Ladysmith facility in Wisconsin to Dunn Paper, for around $72m.

The company announced that it will use the net proceeds to help fund the expansion of Shelby facility and opportunistically pay down debt.

Clearwater Paper produces consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at its manufacturing facilities.

The company supplies private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores.

Clearwater Paper manufactures bleached paperboard for printers and packaging converters, as well as offers services such as custom sheeting, slitting and cutting to the customers.

The firm also produces premium solid bleached sulphate (SBS) paperboard products under Candesce brand. The ultrasmooth print surface of Candesce will help customers to deal with toughest packaging challenges and deliver sharp images and text.