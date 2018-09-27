Clearwater Paper has appointed Steve Bowden as senior vice president and general manager for pulp and paperboard division, which is effective from 1 October.

Clearwater Paper president and CEO Linda Massman said: “Steve truly exemplifies our core values and brings to Clearwater Paper his extensive experience in the print, packaging, and paperboard manufacturing businesses.

“I am confident that with Steve’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen our position as a leading manufacturer of high-quality paperboard while continuing our focus on operational efficiencies.”

Before joining Clearwater Paper, Mr. Bowden was the president of the America’s food and beverage division for Multi-Color.

He also held key leadership roles at International Paper, including the executive vice president of marketing and strategy for xpedx, formally an International Paper division, and mill manager for the company’s Augusta, Georgia, coated paperboard facility.

Mr. Bowden received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University and completed executive programs at Louisiana State University and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation.

The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores.

In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper’s employees build shareholder value by developing strong customer partnerships through quality and service.

Source: Company Press Release