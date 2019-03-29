Recyclable food tray manufacturer Clearly Clean Products is set to open a new manufacturing facility in Frackville of Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

With the support of Pennsylvania state funding, Clearly Clean Products will purchase and renovate an 80,000ft² thermoforming plant.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said: “This administration is committed to supporting manufacturing projects that create jobs and boost the local economy. I commend Clearly Clean for recognizing the benefits of Pennsylvania and choosing to expand its presence here.”

The company intends to invest over $10m in the facility, which is expected to create more than 125 new and full-time jobs in the coming three years.

Frackville facility, which will be the seventh plant of the company, will be used for the production of patented 100% recyclable and smooth-edged Roll Over-Wrap trays and vacuum-sealed packaging (VSP) trays.

Clearly Clean Products will also use the facility to produce recyclable modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) trays.

The firm’s recyclable food trays can be used for various products, including meat, poultry, seafood, produce, and deli. In addition, the trays can be customized in terms of size, shape, and color.

Clearly Clean’s trays use PET, which is the same material used in recyclable water bottles. Thet serve as a recyclable and smooth-edged tray option to grocery stores, food processors, and packaging distributors.

Clearly Clean managing partner Millard Wallace said: “We are excited that companies are realizing the benefits of Clearly Clean’s patented smooth-edged, recyclable trays, which are three times the strength of polystyrene, are environmentally friendly, and help mitigate leakers.

“We are also excited that this strong demand allows us to bring additional economic opportunities to Schuylkill County. Clearly Clean is rapidly expanding and has been hiring for practically every position, from lawyers to engineers and production line workers.”

Clearly Clean is claimed to produce world’s only patented recyclable and smooth-edged overwrap trays, as well as the world’s only patented recyclable MAP trays with a peelable barrier layer and the world’s only patented recyclable, smooth-edged MAP trays with a peelable barrier layer.