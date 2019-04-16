Specialty chemical company Clariant has introduced new a standard tube/desiccant stopper package for the customers in the Vietnam market.

The new product includes a 25mm x 132mm and a spiral stopper to package effervescent tablets, and protect them from breakage and moisture-related damage.

Clariant has provided the new package with a design that is compatible with chewables and lozenges.

DKSH Vietnam will supply the new standard tube/desiccant stopper product for the Vietnamese customers. To improve supply chain, the product will be directly sourced from Clariant’s facility in Changshu of China.

Clariant’s durable and rigid tubes along with desiccant stoppers serve as a protection solution for breakable and moisture-sensitive pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Each tube is topped with a desiccant-filled 25 mm stopper, which restricts moisture entry while simultaneously adsorbing moisture within the tube to sustain the shelf life of the tablets.

Tamper evidence features have been incorporated into the stoppers to retain the integrity of the tablets. The new packaging configuration is more suitable for automated filling lines, according to the company.

Clariant said that the standard filling is made of 100% silica gel and other desiccants as molecular sieve are available upon request depending on application requirements.

The company manufactures a range of pharmaceutical tube and stopper products at its manufacturing facilities on three continents.

The facilities are located in Changshu of China, Romorantin of France and Belen of New Mexico in the US.

In August 2018, Clariant announced the launch of new Humitector type 2 non-reversible humidity indicator cards for dry packing in Taiwan.

The new non-reversible humidity indicator cards include patent-pending non-reversible 60% humidity spot indicator, which allows to indicate whether dry packed surface mount devices (SMDs) have been exposed to high levels of moisture at any point during shipment or storage.

Humitector type 2 cards will help prevent moisture-compromised surface mounts from entering production.

The company serve its customers through operating in four business areas, including care chemicals, natural resources, catalysis and plastics and coatings.