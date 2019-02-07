Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, with its healthcare packaging business unit, is exhibiting at Pharmapack 2019 and is featuring a new line of oxygen-absorber packets for liquid infusion market.

The show takes place in Paris 6 & 7 February 2019 and Clariant is exhibiting on Stand D20.

The new Oxy-Guard oxygen-absorber packets for infusion bags were developed jointly by Clariant Healthcare Packaging and Nanjing Tianhua Tech Co, Ltd.

These iron-based absorbers can help prevent degradation and color changes caused by oxygen in liquid infusion bags containing emulsion, amino acid, nutrition liquid and other pharmaceutical products.

Standard packet sizes are available depending on the oxygen absorption capacity required for the application.

Product experts will be on hand to discuss the company’s full line of controlled-atmosphere packaging solutions including pharmaceutical desiccants, equilibrium sorbents, adsorbent polymers, oxygen scavengers and pharmaceutical closures and containers.

Using both active and passive packaging technologies, Clariant offers an array of standard components and complete systems, as well as full innovation and development capabilities.

By understanding customer needs and expectations, Clariant is able to offer comprehensive and viable solutions that can help to improve efficiency, reduce costs and improve the environmental compatibility of products.

Source: Company Press Release