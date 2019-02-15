Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, has announces its participation at TCT Asia 2019.

Catching not only the eye but the imagination of Asia’s manufacturing, design, and development communities are Clariant’s top priorities at TCT Asia 2019. Clariant presents its fast-growing portfolio of superior industrial 3D printer filaments and solutions in the striking, future-trend orange shade “Catch me if you can” (Booth W4-G56).

3D printing is contributing towards the transformation of manufacturing in Asia, offering innovative opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce development costs and bring more precision and customization to parts and finished products.

“Clariant is excited to be expanding its range of 3D printing materials, solutions and services to advance the potential offered by 3D printing to more industrial applications,” comments David McCann, Senior Business Architect at Clariant’s 3D printing business.

“Our 3D printing business has grown rapidly since TCT Asia 2018 and we are working closely with numerous customers, providing them with materials that print to their particular specifications. Our team of talented chemists, engineers and support staff know how to get customers using 3D printing quickly, affordably and efficiently. What better way to capture the bright future and opportunities than through the attention-grabbing Clariant ColorWorks® ColorForward® 2020 trend color ‘Catch me if you can’.”

To open up 3D printing to many industrial applications, Clariant’s featured solutions at TCT Asia 2019 will place particular emphasis on addressing often unmet needs. For example:

Creation of strong, impact resistant manufacturing aids. For customers looking to produce higher performance and affordable manufacturing aids, Clariant offers customer-desired, easy to print solutions, including newly developed PLA, polyamide 6/66, and PC+ABS glass fiber reinforced 3D printer filaments.

Production of small series application parts via 3D printing. End use specific, tailored materials create new possibilities to produce small series application parts. At TCT Asia, Clariant highlights this through its extensive range of fiber reinforced and flame retardant materials using Exolit.

These materials meet the needs of customers producing parts for automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods and other application areas.

3D printing specific material tailoring, print support, service and design guidance. Clariant will demonstrate unique parts that represent selected examples of customer-envisioned cases where material selection, printability and design guidance were performed by Clariant. In addition to material support, Clariant offers advice for choosing 3D printers, 3D printing specific design guidance and post-processing options of printed parts.

Source: Company Press Release