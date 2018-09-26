US-based household products manufacturer Church & Dwight is using recycle-friendly shrink film labeled packaging for its vitafusion vitamin brand.

Packaging for vitafusion MultiVites 150-count gummies, which were introduced earlier this year, will now feature shrink labels made with Eastman Embrace LV resin and Sun Chemical’s SunLam Deseaming adhesive.

It converts an earlier nonrecyclable package to a recycle-friendly one. The full vitafusion gummies line converting to recycle-friendly shrink labeled packaging will be available in 2019.

Vitafusion director of marketing Laurie Kirschner said: “America’s #1 gummy vitamin brand aims to do our part for the environment with recycle-friendly packaging and is socially conscious through our partnership initiative with The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation to plant up to 200,000 fruit trees by 2020.

“We are thrilled to offer this shrink label and deseaming technology, making our product shrink package recycle-friendly.”

Church & Dwight said earlier, the plastic bottle was recyclable, however the shrink label posed challenges for recycling.

The vitafusion brand labels will now feature the ‘How2Recycle’ designation, a standardized labeling system that communicates recycling instructions to the public.

The addition of the new deseaming adhesive into vitafusion’s existing labeling process enables the vitamin brand to maintain the look and quality of its package with film made from Eastman Embrace LV copolyester.

Multi-Color Corporation has replaced the traditional solvent utilized on the vitafusion labels with SunLam Adhesive to make sure that the washing phase of the recycling process can easily remove the shrink labels.

Church & Dwight global director of packaging Rich McNabb said: “The technical expertise of our packaging partners has enabled us to use the latest technologies available.

“Increasing the recyclability of our packaging is a great decision for the long-term success of our business and our environment. This exciting new technology has huge potential to improve recycling for shrink-labeled packaging across many companies and industries.”

Church & Dwight said it is committed to undertake its operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner using recycled materials in its cartons.