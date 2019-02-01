RPC Bramlage Warszawa, part of the RPC Bramlage division, has provided 125ml reusable Clip jar for skincare specialist Chuckling Goat’s new Super Sensitive Skin Balm.

Part of RPC Bramlage’s standard range, the Clip jar is available in four sizes such as 50ml, 125ml, 200ml and 350ml.

Clip Jar is a dependable and cost-effective solution that can replace the traditional glass storage jar.

The clear PET enables the natural color of the balm to better appear on-shelf, and is also furthet optimized by the jar’s advanced design and large labeling area on the lid.

The metal clasp is said to offer a hermetic seal that protects product freshness. Clip jar is lightweight, easy to handle and shatterproof.

In addition, the jar can be reused once empty, said the company.

Chuckling Goat director Shann Jones said: “We choose RPC for all of our plastic containers and they are by far the best company in their sector that we have worked with.

“The new Clip Jar looks great and has terrific usability benefits.”

Based in Ceredigion of Wales, Chuckling Goat is specialized in providing goats’ milk kefir and other products to treat skin conditions.

Chuckling Goat has developed Super Sensitive Skin Balm, which is an all-natural and handmade remedy, to be used for delicate and painful skin.

In November 2018, RPC Bramlage another division RPC Bramlage beauté introduced a new standard make-up stick that can be used for a wide variety of products such as eyeshadow, lipstick, lipcare and solid perfume.

The Pretty Jumbo stick, which is produced at the RPC Bramlage beauté factory in Marolles of France, is provided with better protection and ease of use features. The airtight system enables to access the product through twisting the dispenser.

RPC Bramlage, a unit of RPC Group, provides plastic packaging solutions for the markets of food & beverage packaging, household packaging, healthcare packaging, prestige & personal care packaging.

With around 6000 employees, the firm has 42 operations in 18 countries across the globe.