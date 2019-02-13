Chroma Color announced that it has acquired Polymer Concentrates, based in Clinton, Massachusetts. With this latest acquisition, Chroma Color continues to grow its manufacturing footprint along with its suite of colorant and additive technologies to better serve existing and prospective customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Polymer Concentrates, a privately-held company, develops and manufactures color concentrates for the international plastics industry. Over the past five decades, Polymer Concentrates Inc. has forged deep relationships with a wide range of customers in the automotive, communication technology, wire-cable, housewares, netting, packaging, and other specialty industries.

“We were very excited when we saw the opportunity to add Polymer Concentrates Inc. to the Chroma family,” stated Tom Bolger, CEO, Chroma Color Corporation.

“The company has a solid reputation in the marketplace and its’ facility is very close to our plant in Leominster, MA. Chroma Color and Polymer Concentrates have complimentary product lines, but distinctly different customer bases that makes this acquisition very attractive allowing us to offer a broader suite of products to the customers of both the legacy Chroma and PCI.”

Howard DeMonte, Chroma President and head of Corporate Development states: “Polymer Concentrates delivers exceptional color technology for nylon and other engineering resins and has several exciting new products in the R&D pipeline. This coupled with their exceptionally talented work force has us excited about our future together.”

“We are pleased Polymer Concentrates Inc. has agreed to join Chroma. This acquisition continues the company’s strategy of growth both through innovation and acquisition of great customer and technology focused businesses.”

hroma Color Corporation is a leading specialty color and additive concentrate supplier of the highest quality and the shortest lead times in the plastics marketplace. The business exceeds $160 million in sales due to solid organic growth and targeted acquisitions.

Source: Company Press Release