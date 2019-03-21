Yogurt maker Chobani has joined How2Recycle label program as part of its sustainable efforts to improve recycling.

The move allows the consumers of the brand to quickly recycle their Chobani packaging once completed.

How2Recycle team will provide How2Recycle label after a full recyclability assessment of the packaging.

The label features instructions on what to do with each component of a package, as well as special instructions on preparing packaging before recycling.

Chobani is providing How2Recycle label to facilitate customers easily recycle the prodcuts.

Chobani is taking appropriate measures to achieve a sustainable food system through their operations and enhancing the recyclability of their packaging is one of its sustainability goals.

Chobani sustainability director Nate Shepley Streed said: We’re about creating real change to make the food system more sustainable – not just checking the box. The work How2Recycle is doing to educate and support consumers about recycling is incredibly important, and we’re proud to join in their mission.”

Launched in 2012, How2Recycle program is now comprised of more than 90 member companies and its label can be seen on multiple brand products in stores across the US and Canada.

How2Recycle is also providing suggestions to the companies to improve packaging recycling, in addition to offering custom recyclability assessments of each package.

How2Recycle project manager Caroline Cox said: “Chobani understands that recycling can be complicated and confusing, and by joining How2Recycle they’re cutting through the chaos by transparently instructing their consumers exactly how to prepare their packages for recycling. Together we can recycle more and better.”

How2Recycle label is a US and Canada-based standardized labeling system, which clearly provides recycling instructions to the public. More than 120 brand-owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle program.

How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, which is a membership-based group that gathers businesses, educational institutions and government agencies to better understand packaging sustainability and develop advanced packaging solutions.