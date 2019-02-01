Charpak is set to unveil its ground-breaking Localized Circular Economy at Packaging Innovations on 27-28 February 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham.

As a leading packaging designer and manufacturer, we recognised the responsibility we have to help allay consumer fears and take major initiatives to achieve a truly circular plastics economy. Whilst many are theorising about this aim, we are the UK’s first organisation to recruit partners, including Jayplas and Amey, to achieve a full circle in the plastics economy.

“It’s taken a year of negotiations and planning, so it’s a real thrill to announce the Localised Circular Economy is live! We want to prove that despite the challenges in delivering a circular economy, an economic model is feasible with supply chain collaboration. Minimising plastic leaking into our environment is a responsibility we take very seriously, so we must ensure plastic becomes a resource and not waste. Why transport essential plastics resources nationwide, or overseas, and risk ocean plastics when the plastic resource is required for manufacture and re-manufacture again and again within the UK,” Said our Managing Director, Paul Smith.

“We believe we are the first in the UK to make this a reality. It takes bold action to prove it can be done. We are not just talking about sustainable solutions to the plastics packaging problem, we are doing it, now!”

The Localised Circular Economy is not only going to transform waste into resource for manufacturing into new packaging by processing Cambridgeshire’s waste locally, less miles will be travelled thereby reducing CO2 emissions. We hope processing this resource locally is a solution that can be deployed across the country, in other regions, and other materials.

A direct result of the Localised Circular Economy and spearheading our commitment to 360 degree circularity is the launch of a brand-new and innovative packaging solution – Twist-Loc – a ground-breaking packaging solution available to see at Packaging Innovations, which will be highly appealing to food manufacturers and retailers.

This exciting new concept manufactured from the circular economy, is perfect for ‘eat me, keep me’ packaging and combines total product clarity in lightweight, durable, reusable and recyclable rPET plastic. The product’s integrated locking device means it is tamper-evident and has zero ‘tear off bits’. Stackable and reusable, the product is available with a fully wrapped sleeve for ambient, chilled and frozen products.

Justin Kempson, Sales and Innovation Director at Charpak, concludes:

“With compostable and biodegradable plastics not yet feasible to process in the current waste infrastructure moving to recycled and reusable packaging must be the way forward. Why use multi-layer materials, when mono-layer materials, from recycled resource are suitable and perfectly viable, and far less environmentally damaging. Whilst others continue to discuss, we have been quietly making it happen, and are absolutely ecstatic to be designing and producing packaging using this circular resource.”

“These two ground-breaking solutions demonstrate our approach which is innovative, responsive to market needs, commercially motivated and underpinned with proven quality production. Critically, it showcases our ability to deliver practical solutions, relevant to the big plastic debate and to any sector using plastic packaging; particularly, but not limited to, food.”

As sponsors of Ecopack, we will have a strong presence at Packaging Innovations to showcase the Localised Circular Economy, with our very own Justin Kempson presenting on the Ecopack stage sharing the challenges, learnings and what is next in our research and development programme, and packaging innovations at 12:40pm on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

At Packaging Innovations, NEC Birmingham on 27-28 February 2019, our team can be found on stand K24, featuring more information about the Localised Circular Economy and showcasing our exciting new development Twist-Loc.

Source: Company Press Release.